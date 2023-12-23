In-custody death being investigated

Dec. 22—The Odessa Police Department responded to a crash at approximately 10:56 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, involving an intoxicated person in the 2700 block of Eisenhower.

According to an OPD news release, investigation determined a female subject was operating a motor vehicle under the influence and was placed under arrest. Further investigation found that the female needed medical attention before being transported to jail.

While at Medical Center Hospital, the female experienced medical difficulties and became unresponsive, eventually passing away. This incident is being treated as an in-custody death, and the investigation has been turned over to the Texas Rangers, the release said.