In-custody death reported at sheriff’s High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto

Detectives are investigating the in-custody death of an inmate at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

On Monday, deputies assigned to the detention center were alerted to a suicide attempt by an inmate.

Responding deputies found a man who had attempted to hang himself. Deputies said they immediately rendered medical aid, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials said. Jail medical staff and paramedics responded.

The inmate was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Detectives with the sheriff’s specialized investigations division responded to begin an investigation, which is ongoing.

The identity of the inmate is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. No further information is available, sheriff’s officials stated

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Francisco Demara at the sheriff’s specialized investigations division at 909-890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: In-custody death reported at sheriff’s detention center in Adelanto