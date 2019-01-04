You Need This Custom Ford Camper Van Towing a Sauna Trailer

From Popular Mechanics

By now, you've no doubt heard about #VanLife, where social-media-savvy folks roam the globe in custom-upfitted camper vans, eschewing the trappings of a permanent residence. The Instagram posts can be a little twee, and the realities aren't nearly as glamorous as the carefully-curated vibe, but some of the vehicles built for the lifestyle are positively jaw-dropping.

Well, prepare to meet your new camper van king: This 2000 Ford E350 converted by Sportsmobile and towing an actual, functional wood-burning sauna, also crammed into a van shell.

Listed for sale on Craigslist in Anchorage, AK, this Ford Econoline has pretty much every upgrade you could ask for in an all-terrain roaming home: A 7.3-liter Powerstroke diesel V8 with a healthy tune, a beefy Quigley 4x4 conversion with lifted suspension and 32-inch tires, off-road ready aluminum bumpers and plenty of auxiliary lights. The cargo area has been upfitted with a two-burner propane range, a refrigerator, a running water system, and a pop-top for extra headroom.



But of course, you're here to learn about the "Vauna," the tow-along sauna built from what looks like a GM van shell. Lined with two inches of spray foam, then finished out with a gorgeous white cedar interior, the sauna has a propane two-burner range, a refrigerator and freezer, and the centerpiece, a Dwarf 4KW wood stove with a chimney through the wall.

There's even a mountain vista burned into the wood paneling!