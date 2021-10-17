How custom fur felt hats are satisfyingly made
Flint and Port Hat Company is a one-craftsman custom-hat shop in Bainbridge, Georgia. The hats are made by hand by owner and milliner Eldrick Jacobs and take up to four days to craft. Jacobs shares his love for hat making by walking us through each step of the process, offering his expert insights along the way. STEPS: 00:23 Choose felt 00:44 Choose block 01:00 Steam hat body 01:14 Stretch hat over block 01:27 Make break line 01:59 Iron the break line 02:12 Dry up to 48 hours 02:20 Cut brim 02:33 Sand down 3:12 Burn off excess felt 03:28 Create sweatband 04:02 Trim the brim 04:43 Modify the brow 05:00 Crown the hat For more, check out: https://www.flintandportco.com/ https://www.instagram.com/flintandportco/