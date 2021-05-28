Custom Restored 1958 Chevy Apache Pickup Now Up For Sale

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

As a predecessor to GM’s C/K-Series line of trucks, the Apache pickup represented Chevy’s new light duty truck offering in 1958.

The new 1958 Apache truck was fitted with four headlights, a shorter and wider grille, and the parking lights were moved from the front of the fender to the grille. Although the hood was similar to previous model years, a flat center elevated style. With GM celebrating its 50th year of production, a great deal of attention went into the exterior style of the truck while also keeping the design simple and substantial.

This custom restored 1958 Chevrolet Apache being offered by Vicari Auctions is a stunning example of Chevy’s new, for 1958, Fleetside truck. It is expertly finished in a Red and Black two-tone paint scheme that naturally highlights its bold body lines. Under the hood is a 350-cid V8 engine topped with 4-barrel carburetor and paired with a TH350 automatic transmission.

It is underpinned by a Nova front subframe that is fitted with modern options such as power steering and power disc brakes. A new wood floored bed is adorned with stainless slats and a custom interior features bucket seats and a center console. A gray dash features an updated AutoMeter gauge cluster, electronic cruise control, and Vintage Air A/C and heat. For more information on this stunning classic truck or how to register to place your bid click here.

