Custom Wall Décor Company Using Core Strengths to Help Prevent COVID-19 Spread

HIGH POINT, N.C., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphik Dimensions Ltd., an industry-leading fine art printing, framing and wall décor company, is using its resources to help retailers, healthcare institutions, and other essential businesses across the country prevent the spread of COVID-19 by shifting production efforts to create custom acrylic safety barriers, social distancing floor decals and more. The company's internationally recognized brand Graphik Printworks, which normally produces custom wall décor solutions for its business clientele, is working to help end the crisis by making essential products that also include signage with CDC-approved messaging, sneeze guards, cashier protectors, and cough screens – all with standard and custom sizing, labeling and messaging options.

"We have decades of experience prototyping and innovating custom, on-demand printing, framing and décor solutions for our business partners and customers," said Geo Krieg, President and CEO of Graphik Dimensions Ltd. "Now we're focusing our efforts on helping our local and national communities stay safe and healthy through this crisis." The printshop's large variety of substrates are highly versatile, and some can be used in sterilized environments, such as aluminum and acrylic. This allows for the company's custom acrylic barriers and signage to be used in healthcare spaces that need to communicate vital information. To further aid this effort, the company will be offering special discounts for non-profit organizations and donating select medical products such as acrylic aerosol screens that can protect doctors and nurses.

As the zero-landfill company is guided by its "C4" values of Community, Collaboration, Consciousness and Creativity, thinking about global impact is a natural part of doing business. "We believe in doing good for our planet in every aspect of our organization," say Krieg. "This pivot in production is a reflection of our core strengths, and I'm incredibly proud of the job our team has done to make it happen." The organization has taken extensive care to exceed CDC and WHO safety guidelines for providing a clean and safe workspace for their employees as they continue this effort.

Since 1965, Graphik Dimensions Ltd. has been a dynamic, values-driven industry leader in fine art printing, framing and wall décor. Driven to explore the vast potential of employee empowerment and corporate culture as an uplifting force in the world, the company is host to a family of brands, including pictureframes.com, Graphik Printworks and USA Salvage. The company is a family and majority woman-owned, zero-landfill manufacturer. They are devoted to printing, framing, upcycling and making the world a more beautiful place.

