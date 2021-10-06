Customer allegedly threatens to shoot bar employee over COVID-19 vaccine requirement

A bar patron allegedly came out guns blazing against a coronavirus vaccination requirement.

Customers at TailGatorz Sports Bar in Saskatoon, Canada, argued and fought with staff on Saturday after being asked to show proof of vaccination. The bar's owner, Karna Desai, came to the scene just after it occurred.

One of the patrons was so incensed that she threatened an employee with what appeared to be a firearm, according to a report that cited Desai. Saskatoon police later confiscated a pellet gun on the scene.

"I said, 'You can't be in here because you don't have your vaccination cards.' And she goes, 'No, I don't need it until Monday ... All I need is my mask,'" an employee said. "We didn't fight, but we exchanged words."

The employee reportedly brought out a hard copy of Saskatchewan's proof-of-vaccination policy to show the customers.

Someone either kicked or punched the employee's thumb, the employee added, at which point police were called.

“There were no charges laid, and the complainants did not wish for police to investigate further,” police said.

Desai, whose establishment is next door to Cheesetoast Restaurant, called the customers' reactions "pathetic."

“But at the same time, it’s still a very serious thing," he said.

There is a lot of confusion surrounding Saskatchewan's zero-tolerance policy for unvaccinated employees and patrons at restaurants, said Lori Johb, the president of the province's Federation of Labour.

"But I think immediately employers need to put up signs, large signs that say they have a zero-tolerance policy, that no worker is going to be put in danger,” Johb said.

