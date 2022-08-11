Customer attacks Meijer cashier over dispute in self-checkout, Michigan sheriff says

A 32-year-old woman was going through self-checkout with two younger girls when a Meijer cashier told her “she had too many items to use the self-scan checkout,” according to Michigan authorities.

The woman said “she had two separate orders” — one for her daughter — and finished the grocery transaction, but she didn’t leave the Rochester Hills store, according to a news release from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The 55-year-old cashier went to use the restroom on her break shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, authorities said.

“While in the restroom, the cashier overheard someone speaking,” according to the news release. “She looked through an opening in the stall to see what was happening when the suspect kicked the locked stall door in, causing it to strike the employee on the head.”

The worker composed herself and looked out to see that the woman had left the restroom, officials said.

But the customer was again waiting for her to exit the bathroom, according to WJBK.

“The suspect waited and confronted the cashier, grabbing her by the hair and throwing her to the ground,” authorities said. “Further, the suspect punched her repeatedly before leaving the store with the two young females. A tuft of the cashier’s hair was found lying on the ground near where the assault had taken place.”

The customer drove away, and the cashier declined medical treatment at the store.

About a week later, on Aug. 9, detectives requested the public’s help in identifying the customer. She has since been identified.

Authorities say the Pontiac woman is not yet in custody, WDIV reported, but the case will be sent to the prosecutor’s office on Aug. 11.

Pontiac is about 10 miles west of Rochester Hills in the Detroit metropolitan area.

