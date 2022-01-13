Customer becomes thief at Ceres restaurant, police say. Crime Stoppers seek tips

A customer at a Ceres restaurant went to its second-floor office and stole an unknown amount of cash, authorities said Wednesday.

It happened about 3 p.m. Jan. 3 at the Hot Rod Diner, according to the Facebook page of Stanislaus County Crime Stoppers. The business is on Herndon Road just south of Hatch Road.

The man pried open the locked office door, took the money from a file cabinet, then left the restaurant, the post said.

People who can identify the man can contact Detective John Vera at the Ceres Police Department, 209-538-5730 or jon.vera@ci.ceres.ca.us.

Tips also can be left with Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.

This is the first case of 2022 for the Crime Stoppers program.