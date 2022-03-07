Customer buying drink from NYC bodega shot in buttocks for putting up struggle against mugger

A customer buying a drink from a Bronx bodega was shot in the buttocks for putting up a struggle when a gunman tried to rob him, police said Monday.

The 27-year-old victim was grabbing a beverage inside the store on on Baychester Ave. near Tillotson Ave. about 10:50 a.m. Sunday when the crook burst in and tried to hold him up, police said.

The victim resisted, police said, sparking a struggle with the crook. The victim managed to flee and was running away outside when he was shot in the buttocks by the robber, cops said.

Medics took the victim to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.

The shooter ran off empty-handed is being sought.

Cops released a surveillance image of the mugger with his gun drawn inside the bodega and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.