Customer charged with shooting clerk at Johnston County vape shop

A Clayton man has been arrested after police say he shot a clerk at a local vape store Sunday afternoon.

Richard Ben Cappelletti, 46, faces charges of armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury for the shooting at Vape and Tobacco World in the Clayton Corners shopping center, according to a news release.

He is being held at the Johnston County jail under $250,000 bail, the release stated.

Police Chief Greg Tart said around 4:25 p.m. Sunday, a customer got into an altercation with an employee at the shop, located at 11801 U.S. 70 Business West in Clayton.

“The customer pulled out a handgun and shot the employee,” the chief said in the release. “The suspect then left the store.”

The employee, whose name was not released, was taken to Wake Medical Center with serious injuries.