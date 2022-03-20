Customer and clerk held at gunpoint during Salem convenience store robbery, police say

Mar. 20—A clerk and a customer were held at gunpoint during an armed robbery early Saturday at a convenience store in Salem, police said.

Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, police dispatchers in Salem received a panic alarm followed by a 911 call from the 7-11 convenience store on Cluff Crossing Road, reporting an armed robbery had just happened. Police responded to the scene and a K-9 unit was called out to assist in the search.

Police said three men wearing masks and gloves entered the 7-11 and ordered the clerk to the ground at gunpoint. A customer who entered the store was also forced to the ground at gunpoint, and the three men proceeded to take cash and merchandise.

Two of the men displayed firearms and all three were described as Hispanic males.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact Detective Joshua Dempsey at (603) 893-1911.