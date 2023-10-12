Customer connections forged at Business Expo in Kingsport
Customer connections forged at Business Expo in Kingsport
Customer connections forged at Business Expo in Kingsport
There's only two more hours left to score big on favorites from Shark, Apple, KitchenAid, Serta and Lego!
After settling on Thursday with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), bankrupt crypto company Voyager is permanently banned from handling consumers' assets. When a bank or financial service is FDIC insured, that means that a customers' funds will be protected even if the bank fails. While Voyager promised customers this vital protection, these claims weren't true, as the FDIC doesn't insure crypto assets at all.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
Israeli biotech startup Mana.bio has been planning to launch its programmable drug treatment solution for months, and decided to forge ahead in spite of the attacks that happened this past weekend in the country. The company is employing AI to design lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) with the goal of creating programmable drug treatments. “Mana.bio's integrated experimental and machine learning platform enables the discovery of smarter, faster, more precise delivery formulations to unlock the field of nucleic acid-based and genetic medicines,” company co-founder and CEO Yogev Debbi said in a statement.
French technology company Shadow has confirmed a data breach involving customers' personal information. The Paris-headquartered startup, which offers gaming through its cloud-based PC service, said in an email to customers this week that hackers had accessed their personal information after a successful social engineering attack targeted the company. "At the end of September, we were the victim of a social engineering attack targeting one of our employees," Shadow CEO Eric Sèle said in the email, seen by TechCrunch.
Atlassian announced this morning that it is acquiring video messaging service Loom for $975 million, the same company that had a $1.53 billion valuation in May 2021 when it announced a $130 million Series C. That was when companies were still thinking about all work being cloud-based and the future looked oh so bright. As times have changed, so has the value of the company, but Atlassian still sees Loom and its 25 million customers, and more than 5 million video conversations per month, as a valuable asset. “Async video is the next evolution of team collaboration, and teaming up with Loom helps distributed teams communicate in deeply human ways,” Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian co-founder and co-CEO said in a statement.
CtrlS Datacenters, the India-headquartered data center giant, said Thursday it plans to invest $2 billion over the next six years to scale its operations and expand business, as the demand for data processing and cloud storage surges across major markets. The Hyderabad-based company said it will invest in technologies and strategies in areas such as advanced cooling, power management and overall infrastructure design in its new hyperscale data centers as a result of a massive surge in AI and cloud adoption. The company said its investment plan includes adding 350MW capacity across new and existing hyperscale and edge data centers in India and some Southeast Asian markets.
EyeEm, the Berlin-based photo marketplace, was once loftily thought of as a possible challenger to Instagram in Europe. Freepik -- a Spain-based platform partly owned by EQT that provides images, graphics, and other media for designers and other online creatives -- is acquiring the firm from Talenthouse, which had bought EyeEm in 2021 and earlier this year it into bankruptcy as part of a wider restructuring of the Talenthouse business. The plan will be to integrate EyeEm's existing photo library -- which totals some 160 million images, with a wider community of close to 150,000 photographers, the company tells me -- into Malaga-based Freepik's platform.
Sergio Brown reportedly was deported Tuesday from Mexico and taken into custody by U.S. law enforcement officers near San Diego.
Google's Cloud Spanner is now half the cost of Amazon's DynamoDB "for most workloads," Google says. Google today announced that Cloud Spanner, its distributed, decoupled relational database service hosted on Google Cloud, is now more efficient in terms of both compute and storage, delivering what Google describes as "significant" cost savings for customers. Cloud Spanner's read throughput has been increased by 50%.
Lemme Glow claims it can help you grow healthier hair, stronger nails and more radiant skin.
The sale is part of a larger effort by CEO David Solomon to pull back from some mass-market businesses as he tries to focus Goldman around its core strengths.
AMD yesterday acquired Nod.ai, an open source AI software provider, as the chipmaker looks to bolster its efforts to build an ecosystem of AI development tools, libraries and models around its hardware. In a press release, AMD SVP Vamsi Boppana said that the Nod.ai acquisition will "significantly" enhance AMD's ability to provide customers with "software that allows them to easily deploy highly performant AI models tuned for AMD hardware." "The addition of the talented Nod.ai team accelerates our ability to advance open-source compiler technology and enable portable, high-performance AI solutions across the AMD product portfolio," Boppana said.
Microsoft says Chinese state-backed hackers are exploiting a "critical"-rated zero-day vulnerability in Atlassian software to break into customer systems. The technology giant’s threat intelligence team said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that it has observed a nation-state threat actor it calls Storm-0062 exploiting a recently disclosed critical flaw in Atlassian Confluence Data Center and Server. Microsoft has previously identified Storm-0062 as a China-based state-sponsored hacker.
Find all the lost things with this wild discount on Apple's little locators.
When Vodafone and Hutchison-owned Three in the U.K. announced their plan to merge in a non-cash deal to create a $19 billion mega mobile operator in June of this year, we noted that it would likely face a sizeable regulatory hurdle. The next chapter in that story opened today: The country's Competition and Markets Authority, its main antitrust regulator, said that it was taking the first steps toward an investigation into the deal. The combined business will have roughly 28 million subscribers — as of this summer's announcement, Vodafone has nearly 18 million and Three had just over 10 million — and would be worth some £15 billion (nearly $19 billion at today’s rates).
Much in the same way as companies adapt their software to run across different desktop, mobile and cloud operating systems, businesses also need to configure their software for the fast-moving AI revolution, where large language models (LLMs) have emerged to serve powerful new AI applications capable of interpreting and generating human-language text. While a company can already create an "LLM-instance" of their software based on their current API documentation, the problem is that they need to ensure that the broader LLM ecosystem can use it properly -- and get enough visibility into how well this instance of their product actually works in the wild.
Plenful, a startup developing workflow automation tools for healthcare providers, has emerged from stealth with $9 million in a funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. Co-founder and CEO Joy Liu says that the proceeds will be put toward building out Plenful's platform, growing the company's 20-person team (particularly on the engineering, product development, sales and operations sides) and scaling Plenful's customer base, which currently stands at around 20 healthcare companies. "The pharmacy industry is facing technician burnout and workload overload, contributing to high turnover rates and high labor shortage in the industry," Liu told TechCrunch in an email interview "Plenful helps save time on menial-tasks by automating administrative work to free up time and allow technicians and care teams to focus on top of license activities."
Commissioner Cathy Engelbert acknowledges Dearica Hamby's discrimination complaint, and Sabrina Ionescu's busy weekend in Las Vegas.
No one wants to pay more than necessary for car insurance. Here are ways to lower your bill or find cheaper coverage.