Customer convicted of groping stylist at Memphis barbershop, DA says

A man was convicted of groping a hairstylist at a Memphis barbershop after receiving a haircut, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident happened May 16, 2019, at a men’s barbershop in the 9000 block of Highway 64.

The stylist said a man, identified as Danny Silsbe, 67, of Cordova, walked closely behind her and rubbed against her bottom after he asked to see some hair products, the DA said.

Silsbe then claimed to have difficulty at the checkout kiosk.

When the stylist walked around to help, he reached out and touched her left breast, the DA said.

Investigators obtained video surveillance from the business.

The stylist notified her supervisor as soon as Silsbe left.

A Criminal Court jury convicted Silsbe of sexual battery.

He remains free on bond and is scheduled to be sentenced July 6, the DA said.

