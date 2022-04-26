Customer dispute ends with deadly shooting at DeKalb County gas station

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead.

The shooting happened at the Valero gas station off Candler Road Tuesday morning. The gas station is off the Interstate 20 exit.

Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway is at the scene, where multiple police cars have blocked off the gas station.

This is a developing story. Watch Channel 2 Action News This Morning for the latest.

A DeKalb police investigator told Holloway the shooting happened over a customer dispute.

Details around the dispute are unclear at this time.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

IN OTHER NEWS