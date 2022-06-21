Customer’s fast-food order comes with unwanted side of meth, Oklahoma police say

A customer checking their order found something unexpected — and unwanted — in the bag of fast food, police in Oklahoma said.

Alongside their food was a “small baggy of drugs,” according to a Facebook post from the Skiatook Police Department.

Officers were asked to investigate the surprising side on Monday, June 20, and had the bag of “crystalline substance” tested, police said. The drugs tested positive for methamphetamine.

Police went to the restaurant to speak with employees and arrested one of the workers, authorities said. The employee was arrested on charges of “distribution of a controlled substance within 2000 feet of school and possession of a controlled substance.”

“When you go out to eat, please check the food, especially before consuming it or handing it to a child,” police said. “If you encounter anything like described in this incident, please contact us immediately!”

When asked if the worker was “just handing it out,” a police spokesperson replied in a Facebook comment that the meth was in the “#wrongbag.”

In a desperate attempt to find who was meant to receive the drugs, police have an offer:

“If you are the person that was SUPPOSE to receive this order, it is waiting for you at the Skiatook Police Department,” authorities said. “Just swing on by!”

Skiatook is about 20 miles north of Tulsa. Police did not identify the fast-food chain.

