Customer fatally shot outside Queens sports bar after quarrel inside

A 33-year-old man was fatally shot outside a Queens sports bar after getting into a quarrel inside, police said Tuesday.

Diquan Orr got into an argument with his killer inside Cozy Corner Sports Bar and Lounge on Linden Blvd. near 194th St. in St. Albans Monday night, cops said.

The quarrel spilled outside about 11:25 p.m. and Orr was shot in the chest.

Medics rushed Orr to Long Island Jewish Valley Stream but could not be saved. He lived just a few blocks from the bar.

Police recovered four shell casings at the scene but have made no arrests.