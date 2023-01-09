Customer fatally shot robber and returned money to patrons at Texas taqueria, police say

A customer at a Texas taqueria allegedly shot and killed an armed robbery suspect before returning stolen money back to other patrons, Houston police said.

Authorities now are looking to question the gunman in last week's shooting. On Sunday, CBS affiliate KHOU reported an attorney for the man who allegedly killed the masked robber said his client is ready to talk.

Police said in a news release they responded to a call about a shooting at The Ranchito #4 in southwest Houston on Thursday. Upon arriving, they found a man wearing all-black clothing, a ski mask and gloves, with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect, who was not yet identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on accounts from witnesses, police said he entered the restaurant, pointed a pistol at patrons and demanded money. As the robber took money from customers, one of them brandished his own gun and shot the robber multiple times, police said.

Video from KHOU showed the robber waving around his gun and taking money, as the shooter waited for him to turn his back before he fired away.

"The shooter collected the stolen money from the suspect and returned the money to other patrons," police said.

The gunman and other patrons left the scene. No charges have been filed against the shooter.

Police said the man who stopped a robbery suspect at a Houston taqueria was driving this vehicle, a 1970s or 1980s model pickup truck. / Credit: Houston PD

On Friday, police released an image of the shooter, and the vehicle he was driving in. Police said he was driving a 1970s or 1980s model pickup truck with no bed.

