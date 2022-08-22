Customer jailed after dispute over smoothie ends with food flying, Virginia cops say

Smoothies and snickerdoodle cookies sailed through the air when a customer dispute turned physical at a Virginia cafe, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, at a Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Fredericksburg, Virginia, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Fredericksburg is about 50 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

“The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie,” officials said.

“The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.”

Before leaving the shop, the woman cleared the counter of products with a swipe of her arms, shoving four smoothies to the floor and throwing “14 snickerdoodle cookies into the trash,” the sheriff’s office said.

The customer, identified as a 33-year-old woman from Washington, D.C., was found in a nearby parking lot, officials said. She was arrested on charges of “assault and battery and destruction of property,” officials said.

