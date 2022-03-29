Customer pees on snacks after his card was declined at gas station, Michigan cops say

A would-be customer peed on a snack rack after his card was declined at a Michigan gas station, police say, and store surveillance video captured the incident.

As he urinated a man he was with “exposed himself” to the store clerk, WJBK reported.

In video shared by Detroit police on Facebook, the man seen urinating on the snacks is heard asking “We on green light?”

The answer is yes, meaning the convenience store is one of several gas stations that partnered with Detroit police on “Project Green Light Detroit.” Each station has “real-time camera connections with police headquarters as part of a ground-breaking crime-fighting partnership between local businesses, the City of Detroit and community groups.”

Officers with the Detroit Police Department were called to the east side gas station at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, March 27, according to the Facebook post. They say the man seen peeing on the snacks also stole “a few bags of chips” before leaving the convenience store with two other men.

“If he thinks this is a joke, well we’ll be seeing him pretty soon,” Deputy Chief Eric Ewing told WJBK.

Authorities are offering a total of $750 in reward money — $250 per suspect — “for information that moves the case forward.” Tips can be submitted at www.detroitrewards.tv.

