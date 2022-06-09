Customer pulls gun on employees at McDonald’s drive-thru, police say

Memphis Police are searching for the man who pulled a gun on employees at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

The Aggravated Assault happened Saturday evening at the McDonald’s located in the 3800 block of Shelby Drive.

Employees told police that a man threatened to shoot them and then pointed a gun at them while waiting on his order in the drive-thru.

If you can identify the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

