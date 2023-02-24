Customer rams SUV into Popeyes over missing biscuits, nearly hitting worker, GA cops say

A woman is accused of plowing her car into a Popeyes after the restaurant forgot to give her biscuits, authorities in Georgia say.

Belinda Miller, 50, is charged with aggravated assault and criminal damage to property after she drove her Toyota RAV4 through a wall at the Augusta eatery Feb. 18, nearly hitting an employee, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

A manager said Miller became irate when she realized biscuits were missing from her order, deputies wrote in an incident report. Staff corrected the mistake and gave Miller her biscuits, but the manager said Miller was still angry.

A customer who was waiting in line said Miller rushed her “to hurry up and get her order because she was coming back in there,” the report states.

A short time later, Miller’s SUV barreled through the restaurant’s entrance just feet from where an 18-year-old worker was standing, deputies said in the incident report.

Before the crash, the manager told deputies Miller had threatened employees but left before law enforcement arrived. She then called the restaurant and said “she was already on ‘Papers’” and would drive her car into the building, deputies said.

Miller drove away after the crash but was arrested days later on Feb. 22, online records show. Authorities said they found her SUV with front-end damage at her home.

She remained in the Richmond County Jail as of Friday, Feb. 24, on a $4,600 bond.

Augusta is about 140 miles east of downtown Atlanta.

