Customer shares video of roaches he saw at Topeka taco shop

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One customer turned to social media after finding what appears to be an insect infestation at a local taco shop.

Adam Mentzer, the customer who shot and posted the video to Facebook, said his video shows cockroaches inside Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, located at 2614 SW 17th St.

Mentzer, who lives in Topeka, said he was dining with a coworker Monday afternoon when he realized the two weren’t sitting alone at their table.

“I happened to look down as I’m eating and I noticed a cockroach running across the seat,” Mentzer said. “And I was definitely quite startled. So I got up as quickly as I could, grabbed my buddy’s napkin and flipped the seat up, and there were a lot of cockroaches under the seat.”

He tells 27 News he’s been dining at Fuzzy’s since it opened in 2017, but after what he allegedly saw Monday, he says he won’t be coming back. After promptly leaving the restaurant, he said he contact both Fuzzy’s management and the health department.

KSNT 27 News also spoke with a spokesperson from the Kansas Department of Agriculture, who revealed it has received multiple complaints about this specific Fuzzy’s location. Online reports revealed inspectors have filed violations regarding insects, rodents and animals present at Fuzzy’s on previous occasions.

The department’s website also indicated an inspection took place sometime Tuesday, but the restaurant was found to be in compliance.

KSNT 27 News has reached out to Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, but has yet to hear back.

