Customer shoots at 2 trying to rob Riverside massage business

An armed patron at a massage business fended off two would-be robbers in Riverside on Wednesday night, firing shots at two men who were trying to rob employees and customers, police said.

The two men entered E-Joy Foot and Body Massage on Magnolia Avenue in Riverside about 9:45 p.m. and attempted to rob the people inside, police said. At least one of the men was armed, said Riverside Police Department spokesperson Ryan Railsback.

But a customer at the business was also carrying a weapon and opened fire on the two men, striking one, Railsback said. Neither of the would-be robbers fired a shot, police said.

The two men fled the scene and police found one in a parking lot a few hundred yards away suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Railsback. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Railsback said.

The second man remains at large.

A worker who answered the phone at the massage business Thursday declined to comment.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.