Customer shoots family-owned car dealership worker to death over pricing, Texas cops say

An employee at a family-owned car dealership in Texas is dead after an argument over pricing turned violent, police told news outlets.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to the shooting, on the city’s southeast side, at about 1:30 p.m. Oct. 16, the department said in a news release.

Two customers were upset about a vehicle transaction, police told KTRK. One started fighting the employee while the other pulled out a gun and shot the worker to death, police told the outlet.

The employee, a man in his 20s or 30s, was the son of the dealership’s owner, police told the station.

His parents witnessed the shooting, a family member told KPRC.

“He’s been working with his dad since he was young, so he always helped his dad,” Rimon Khazen told the outlet. “He was like an angel. He never cursed, he never harmed anybody. He was a good guy. I never seen him doing anything wrong.”

The customers ran from the scene, and police are searching for them, the outlet reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 713-308-3600, news outlets reported.

