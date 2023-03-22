Customer shoots and kills car dealership worker in argument over vehicle, WI cops say

A woman is charged with murder after police in Wisconsin say she fatally shot a worker at a car dealership she had bought a vehicle from.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20, at MSI Auto Sales in Middleton. Police said the male victim was shot once and died at a hospital.

Officers said Jakira Anderson shot the worker as they were arguing over a previous vehicle purchase.

Anderson, 23, fled the dealership and was caught about two hours later in the nearby town of Madison, police said.

She was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and placed in the Dane County Jail.

The car dealership worker has not been identified, but WISC reported he was a Gambian native who played semi-professional soccer in Milwaukee.

“He was an excellent person,” Wisconsin State Rep. Samba Baldeh told WISC. “I know him, he was very active in the community, he was very well loved by his family members.”

Hobby Lobby worker kills boss at warehouse, then dies in crash, Oklahoma cops say

Tow company employee shot dead in argument over vehicle, Las Vegas police say