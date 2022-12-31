Customer shoots, kills tire shop employee he thought was stealing his car, DeKalb police say

One person is dead and another currently behind bars after a shooting at a tire shop Saturday afternoon.

DeKalb County Police responded to a person shot call at the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way just before 1:30 p.m.

Once officers arrived, they found Daniel Gordon, 24, suffering from gunshot wounds. Gordon was an employee of Tires Plus.

According to DeKalb detectives, the suspect, identified as Quadarius McDowell, 30, had taken his car to the tire shop for service.

Authorities say, at some point, Gordon started to drive McDowell’s car in the business parking lot.

McDowell reportedly thought Gordon was trying to steal his car and fired multiple shots, shooting the victim.

He then ran away on foot, but officers were able to find and arrest him.

Gordon was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

McDowell is charged with murder and is currently behind bars at the DeKalb County jail.

