Customer shoots up store after workers ask him to wear a mask, New Orleans police say

New Orleans police are investigating after a man shot up a convenience store over a face mask dispute, outlets report.

The would-be customer walked into the Brother’s Mart just before midnight Sunday, according to police, and workers told him he needed to wear a mask to shop there, The Times-Picayune reported.

Employees told police he became angry, stormed out, and grabbed a gun from his car, according to the outlet.

The man walked back inside and fired several shots into the store, surveillance camera footage shows, WGNO reported.

He hopped into a black Buick sedan and drove away from the scene, police told the station.

Nobody was hurt, WDSU reported, but New Orleans police are still trying to identify the shooter and find him. Anyone with information can call detectives at 504-658-6070, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Workers have been attacked and even killed across the country for trying to enforce mask rules, put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.

In July alone, at least four bus drivers have been assaulted in the U.S. after telling passengers to wear a face covering, McClatchy News reports.

A Waffle House cook was gunned down in Aurora, Colorado, by a customer he turned away for refusing to put on a mask. And in Flint, Michigan, a security guard at a Family Dollar store was shot dead for essentially the same reason.