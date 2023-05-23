Customer shoots two bartenders to death as they left work, Washington police say

Two bartenders were shot dead by a customer as they were leaving a bar in Washington, multiple news outlets reported.

Now family members and friends of the 36-year-old and 38-year-old women are grieving the loss of their loved ones, KOMO-TV reported.

“I was in shock. I am still in shock. I go from bouts of crying, to numb. It’s horrible,” a coworker told KIRO-TV.

The two women were leaving Stars Bar & Grill at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, May 21, in Federal Way, police told KOMO-TV.

A customer then shot the two bartenders and another customer following a dispute earlier that night, the Federal Way Mirror reported, citing police.

Police said the women were pronounced dead at the bar, but the 25-year-old customer was taken to a hospital, the news outlet reported.

The shooting suspect has not been arrested, and police are looking for them, KSTU reported.

The Federal Way Police Department did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for more information.

Federal Way is about 25 miles south of Seattle.

Worker told to pose as shooter for drill, then cops hold him at gunpoint, lawsuit says

15-year-old charged in fatal shooting of store clerk during robbery, Arkansas cops say

‘Cold-blooded’ hitman killed at random to confuse cops, officials say. He’s prison bound