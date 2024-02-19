Customer shoots Waffle House employee, runs away, DeKalb police say

A Waffle House employee was shot by a customer on Monday morning, according to DeKalb County police.

Just before 6 a.m., DeKalb police officers responded to the Waffle House located on the 2900 block of Lawrenceville Highway in reference to a shooting.

An investigation determined that the customer and employee got into an argument and then the customer shot the employee.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital, where officers say he is stable.

“We are cooperating fully with the ongoing law enforcement investigation into this incident. Because the investigation remains active, we are referring all questions to the local law enforcement agency handling the matter,” Waffle House said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

Police are continuing to investigate.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: