Customer shot by employee at Burger King over wrong sauce on his sandwich, police say

A 16-year-old Burger King employee has been arrested after police said he shot a customer with the customer’s own gun during a fight over sauce.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened last week at the Burger King on Fairview Road in Ellenwood.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in Henry County Thursday, where the argument started over a sandwich with the wrong sauce on it.

A customer who went through the drive-through line noticed that there was sauce on his sandwich he didn’t want. Witnesses said he went inside the restaurant to confront workers and ended up shot.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Another Burger King employee was also arrested several days later.

We’re hearing from witnesses who saw the fight happen, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.