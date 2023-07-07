Customer shot in the leg after trying to stop robbery at Lynnwood 7-Eleven

A customer at Lynnwood 7-Eleven was shot in the leg early Friday morning, after attempting to intervene with four people who were reportedly stealing from the convenience store.

The four suspects drove away from the 7-Eleven after shooting the customer, before police were able to locate them and begin a pursuit. The chase went into Everett, before the driver of the suspect’s car crashed into another vehicle near 35th and Grand.

The suspects then got out of the car and ran away. Police caught one but the three others managed to escape. A K9 unit is tracking them in North Everett.

The man who was shot in the 7-Eleven was transported to Providence Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.