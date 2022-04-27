Customer skips out on bill before hitting restaurant worker with car, Alabama cops say

An Alabama woman is charged with robbery after she was accused of paying only half her restaurant bill before mowing down an employee with her car, according to police.

Sharda Winston, 31, was arrested Sunday, April 24, after authorities said she attempted to dine and dash at the Bamboo Steakhouse on Cody Road in Mobile, police said in a news release.

An employee followed her outside, where Winston struck him with her car and left, the release reads. The worker, who wasn’t named, was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

No one else was injured.

Officers arrested Winston at her home a short time later.

