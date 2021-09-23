Customer slashes teen manager at Bronx chicken joint in lightning fast attack

A cowardly customer at a Bronx fast food joint slashed a teenage manager in the face during a lightning-fast attack caught on video, officials said Thursday.

The 18-year-old employee was behind the counter at the Texas Chicken and Burgers near the Bronx Zoo on Crotona Parkway and E. 180th St. about 11:30 p.m. on July 23 when a customer in a black T-shirt and a Yankees baseball cap asked to speak to him.

The customer and a woman he was with had been wandering in and out of the restaurant for a half hour before asking to speak to the manager, officials said.

As they talked, the customer appeared calm and friendly. He winked and smiled at the woman he was with and even shook the manager’s hand at one point, witnesses told police.

Then, in a sudden flash of anger, he whipped a blade out of his pocket and raked it across the teen manager’s face, officials said.

Cops did not disclose what the two were talking about before the attack.

The customer and the woman stormed out of the eatery and disappeared, witnesses told police. EMS took the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Cops on Thursday released surveillance images of their suspect in the hopes that someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.