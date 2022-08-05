Customer slips kid working lemonade stand a fake $100 bill, Washington police say
An 11-year-old boy gathered his money to start a lemonade stand, Washington police said.
Then a customer scammed him out of his entire allowance, the Everett Police Department said in an Aug. 4 Facebook post.
A customer came up to the boy’s lemonade stand and asked to buy a drink, police said.
The customer handed him a fake $100 bill and asked for exact change, police said. The boy “did his best to wring all his allowance money to give the suspect $85 in change,” the police said.
Then the boy tried using the bill at a gas station — and discovered it was fake, police said.
Now police are looking for the individual who scammed him.
The boy’s neighbor set up a GoFundMe to raise the money back and to help him get “some more funds to possibly expand his enterprise.”
As of Aug. 5, his fundraiser has raised over $3,000.
Anyone with information about this incident can call the police’s tip line at 425-257-8450 or send a Facebook message.
