Customer stabbed while checking out at H-E-B in ‘unprovoked’ attack, Texas cops say

A man was stabbed and slashed as he was checking out at an H-E-B grocery store, Texas police say.

The stabbing occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at an H-E-B in San Antonio, where the 30-year-old victim was completing his purchase at a self-checkout kiosk, according to San Antonio police.

The male suspect, whose description was not given, sprinted out of the store after the incident, police said.

The victim said the attack “was completely unprovoked, unwarranted and executed by an unknown party,” according to a police report.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. Police said he suffered “various lacerations.”

Officers said the suspect fled from the H-E-B “with the unknown cutting instrument.” He has not been caught as of Monday.