Customer stabs Jack in the Box worker over closed dining area, California cops say

A Jack in the Box employee suffered several stab wounds after a dispute about a closed dining area, California police say.

The attack took place at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at a Jack in the Box restaurant in Winnetka, Los Angeles police told McClatchy News.

A man approached an employee outside the restaurant and demanded entry to the dining area, which was closed for the night, police said.

The worker, who was on a break, refused to let the man inside, police told KTLA.

An argument ensued, and the man stabbed the worker, then ran away, police said. The employee was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Responding officers were unable to find the attacker, who remains on the loose, police said.

Winnetka is about 25 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

