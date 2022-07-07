Customer sues Bank of America over Zelle scams

A plaintiff on the west coast filed a class-action lawsuit against Bank of America, claiming the bank should have done a better job warning customers about sending money through Zelle and the risks that go along with it.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff said the bank knew about the risks but omitted the information from all its marketing.

The suit also alleges the bank could have done more to help scam victims and that “virtually any money transferred for any reason via Zelle is gone forever, without recourse, reimbursement, or protection.”

If the judge agrees that this should be a class-action case, it could open the lawsuit to people here in the Carolinas such as Darlene Guile, who said she lost $3,500 to a scammer.

“I was hoping someone would do it, so it does give me some hope that there will be some resolution in the future,” Guile told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke.

“Disappointed in myself, disappointed in other people just taking advantage,” she said. “We have three kids … sad to know there’s people like that in the world.”

Guile said she filed a claim with Bank of America but that it would not replace the money. “Disappointing that Bank of America wouldn’t do anything about it,” she said. “I was optimistic.”

Another alleged victim also emailed Action 9 saying the bank had “not been helpful.” A third person emailed saying the bank denied his claim twice.

Stoogenke asked Bank of America for its response to the lawsuit. The bank did not respond in time for this report.

