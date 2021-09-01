Customer suffers life-threatening injuries at 7-Eleven melee in Manchester

Sep. 1—A customer who confronted would-be shoplifters at a 7-Eleven in Manchester last Monday night suffered life-threatening injuries during a melee between customers and a group of youths, police said.

The victim and others confronted youths who were causing trouble and trying to steal things inside the South Main Street store, police said.

The confrontation escalated and the victim was allegedly punched in the face. Outside, he was assaulted again, fell to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

Police said he was transported to Catholic Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested four people, three juveniles and Bernard Doe, 19, of Manchester. Doe is charged with felony riot, and the investigation is continuing, police said.