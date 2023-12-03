Customer, taco truck, parked vehicles all struck during Fresno drive-by shooting

A customer in line to buy food from a taco truck was shot during a drive-by shooting Saturday night in southeast Fresno.

It happened around 5:50 p.m. about a block west of the intersection of Chestnut and Kings Canyon avenues.

Fresno police said a man about 45 years old was struck in his lower body while multiple shots were fired out of a vehicle that had driven up, stop then sped off following the shooting.

Lt. Zeb Price said it was not immediately clear whether the man was the intended target of the shooting, nor was it known why shots were fired.

There also was no immediate information to suggest the shooting was part of a robbery, but police are continuing the investigate the incident.

Price said the injured man was transported to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center, where he was in stable condition.

In addition to the man, multiple objects were struck during the gunfire, including the taco truck and other parked vehicles.

There were no other reported injuries.

Police are looking for video surveillance of the area and any witnesses.