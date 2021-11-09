Customer throws hot soup in cashier’s face after plastic lid melted, Texas cops say

A woman faces charges after she threw soup in the face of a Texas restaurant worker, police say.

The incident occurred at Sol de Jalisco restaurant in Temple after a customer said their soup was so hot that its plastic lid had melted, police said.

The cashier at the restaurant said in a TikTok video that she answered a phone call from the woman and apologized to her, also offering her a refund. The restaurant worker said she was called names by the woman, who later returned to the restaurant with the soup.

“I pulled my phone out and that’s when I said, “If you do not leave or calm down, I am going to call the police,’” the worker, who was not identified, said in her TikTok.

She said she offered to help the customer if she stopped cursing, but the customer proceeded to throw the soup at the woman’s face. Video shared on Reddit and TikTok shows the incident, with the woman and a man she was with leaving the restaurant after throwing the soup.

The worker said the soup was not as hot as when it was served, but the spices in it affected her.

“My eyes were burning, my nose was bleeding, I was in a lot of pain,” she said in a second TikTok. “By the time I wiped it away and could almost see again, there were already customers and staff outside following her out.”

Police said no one suffered any physical injuries during the incident. The customer has been banned from the restaurant and charges are pending, according to police.

The woman who threw the soup left the restaurant before officers arrived, police said.

“We do not condone this type of behavior and hold our citizens to the highest standard,” Deputy Chief Allen Teston said. “If a citizen believes they have received poor service we advise them to remain civil until the problem is resolved.”

In its only social media post since the incident, Sol de Jalisco said its “customers are like #family to us, and we’ve been serving them for generations.”

