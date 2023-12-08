Customer tried to make return at a liquor store — then came a shot, Miami-Dade cops say

A liquor store employee was in critical but stable condition Friday morning after a person trying to return merchandise shot him outside the establishment the day before, Miami-Dade police said.

Around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, a person entered Jensen’s Liquors, 7920 N. Miami Ave., and requested to return merchandise, Miami-Dade police said in a news release. After a store employee declined to accept it, the person grabbed another item from the store and tried to leave.

When the worker confronted the person, they “struggled” inside the store and in the parking lot, police said. The person then pointed a gun at the employee and fired one round into the worker’s abdomen.

The shooter rode off on a bicycle, and the worker was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.