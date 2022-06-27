Customer upset over $2 causes $10K in damages, threatens employees, police say

A fast-food customer who was upset about $2 caused $10,000 worth of damage, according to officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Memphis Police are looking for a suspect they say threatened employees and vandalized a McDonald’s in Frayser.

Employees told police the customer was upset about $2.00 worth of change and chicken sandwiches.

They said he threatened to hurt the female employees and knocked the cash registers off their stands onto the floor, causing $10,000 worth of damage, according to MPD.

The incident happened on June 19 at 11:35 a.m. in the 3100 block of Thomas Street.

No arrest has been made, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

