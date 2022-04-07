Customer upset over Church’s Chicken refund returns with a gun, Oklahoma video shows

A customer upset over a refund dispute in a Church’s Chicken drive-thru later returned to the Oklahoma City restaurant with a gun, police say.

Surveillance video from the fast-food chain shows the man pull through the drive-thru in a red Ford pickup truck at about 7:30 p.m. March 19.

“At some point, he became upset about a refund,” the Oklahoma City Police Department said in an April 6 Facebook post.

In the video shared by police, the customer appears to have a conversation with an employee before handing a Church’s Chicken bag to the worker inside.

He continued talking with the worker, video shows, before the drive-thru windows were closed. The man then drove away.

Sometime after, the man drove back to the restaurant in a white Mercedes sedan, police said. This time, he went inside the restaurant, pointed a gun at a worker’s head and threatened to shoot the male employee.

Authorities did not report any injuries during the incident.

Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the customer. If you have additional information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or visit www.okccrimetips.com and mention case 22-18766.

