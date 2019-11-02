Is Customers Bancorp, Inc.'s (NYSE:CUBI) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Customers Bancorp, Inc.'s (NYSE:CUBI) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Customers Bancorp has a P/E ratio of 13.55, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 7.4%.

Check out our latest analysis for Customers Bancorp

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Customers Bancorp:

P/E of 13.55 = $24.02 ÷ $1.77 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

How Does Customers Bancorp's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below, Customers Bancorp has a higher P/E than the average company (12.5) in the banks industry.

NYSE:CUBI Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 2nd 2019 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Customers Bancorp shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Customers Bancorp saw earnings per share decrease by 8.8% last year. But EPS is up 4.0% over the last 5 years. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 14% per year over the last three years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio. So we might expect a relatively low P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Customers Bancorp's Balance Sheet

Customers Bancorp has net debt worth a very significant 192% of its market capitalization. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On Customers Bancorp's P/E Ratio

Customers Bancorp's P/E is 13.5 which is below average (18.0) in the US market. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.