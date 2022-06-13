Customers Bancorp's (NYSE:CUBI) earnings growth rate lags the 26% CAGR delivered to shareholders

The last three months have been tough on Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 35%. But don't let that distract from the very nice return generated over three years. To wit, the share price did better than an index fund, climbing 79% during that period.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 9.8%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Customers Bancorp was able to grow its EPS at 89% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 21% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 3.52.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Customers Bancorp's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. We note that Customers Bancorp's TSR, at 100% is higher than its share price return of 79%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Customers Bancorp returned a loss of 9.9% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 16%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 7%, each year, over five years. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Customers Bancorp (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

