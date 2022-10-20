Customers of Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager Could Recover 72% of Their Funds if FTX Sale is Approved

Court documents show customers of bankrupt crypto lending platform Voyager Digital could recover 72% of their investments if a bid by FTX US to buy the lender goes through. But the sale won't close until a judge approves Voyager's payout plan, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The Toronto-based Voyager filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections in the U.S. Southern District Court of New York back in July. At the time, it had around 100,000 creditors and between $1 billion to $10 billion in assets. The bankruptcy filing was followed by a bidding war to buy the embattled lender, which Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX winning the race in September.

In a letter to the court filed on Oct. 18, Voyager debtors said the sale to FTX US would allow customers to recover around 72% of the value of crypto held in their accounts on the platform, "provides stakeholders with the best possible recovery and facilitates the most expedient resolution" to the bankruptcy proceedings.

During a hearing on Wednesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael E. Wiles approved an arrangement where Voyager can scrap the FTX deal if a better offer materializes that promises customers a chance to recover more of their funds, the report said. Wiles may consider approving Voyager's bankruptcy payout plan in December – a prerequisite for approving the sale.

The firm also requested Wiles' permission to send its payout plan to customers for a vote, Bloomberg reported. Even if creditors vote in favor, Wiles still has the final say on the sale.

Read more: Voyager Digital's Creditors Push Back Against Plans to Provide Execs With Legal Immunity