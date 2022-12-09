Customers detain armed North Carolina man after robbery at Beau Rivage Casino Biloxi

While others were playing the slot machines or table games in hopes of winning a jackpot Thursday morning, a North Carolina man went right to the cage at the casino, pulled out a weapon and demanded money from a cashier at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.

It’s a good distance from the cage to the exit of the resort and as the man was fleeing through the casino, it was customers who intervened and detained the suspect until the casino security officers arrived, police say.

Biloxi Police responded to the call of a robbery at 10:36 a.m.

An undisclosed amount of money was recovered, police said.

Aime Joseph Gelinas, 44, of Charlotte, North Carolina was arrested and charged with armed robbery.

Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set bond at $500,000 and Galinas was taken to Harrison County jail.

He could face up to life imprisonment if convicted.