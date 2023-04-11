Customers duck for cover as booted patron shoots into restaurant, Florida police say

Customers at a restaurant ducked for cover as a patron who’d been kicked out returned and started shooting through the front doors, according to Florida police.

The 28-year-old patron had been asked to leave The Back Porch in Longwood just before 11:15 p.m. on April 9 after he “began to bother several patrons,” according to an arrest affidavit from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

The man walked out of the establishment and “moments later” returned and started shooting through the front door, the affidavit says. He fired “numerous rounds” in the direction of customers at the bar, according to the affidavit.

The gunfire caused the customers to “fear for their lives and begin to hide and take cover inside the establishment,” the affidavit says.

Deputies responded to the area of the restaurant and found Christopher Wesley Nordick walking at an intersection about one mile away with a .45-caliber Glock 30S handgun - a pistol that can hold 10 rounds of ammunition, the affidavit says.

Crime scene investigators found 10 spent .45-caliber shell cases at the restaurant, according to the affidavit.

Nordick was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, shooting into an occupied structure, carrying a concealed firearm without a license and attempted homicide without premeditation, the affidavit says.

He is being held without bond, according to a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Longwood is about 15 miles north of Orlando.

Kids break through glass to escape as man shoots ex-wife and toddlers, Texas cops say

Brothers had employee shot to death and took $3.5M from worker paychecks, feds say

Argument at funeral home ends with 22-year-old shot dead by relative, Texas cops say