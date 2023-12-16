Customers of junk hauling service report counterfeit checks deposited in their name

Four men have been charged with conspiring to deposit counterfeit checks from customers who used a local junk removal service, according to court documents filed last week.

According to an Edmond Police Department investigation, members of the group deposited thousands of dollars into bank accounts they controlled, using forged or counterfeit paper checks.

The affidavit notes that several customers of Junk Platoon discovered unauthorized charges made against their accounts nearly a year ago in January. Edmond police discovered nearly $22,000 worth of counterfeit checks that were deposited into other peoples' accounts without the victims' knowledge.

The owner of Junk Platoon told The Oklahoman on Tuesday that one of the suspects was an employee at the time, but no longer works there. He was told by police that the suspects forged checks using information from legitimate checks written by his customers.

It was the customers who noticed unusual charges on their bank accounts and called police.

The four men charged are Jerra Deonte Williams, Elroy Dwayne Beverly, Troy James Petit and Emmanuel Timmons. Police found messages between them talking about finding people to open bank accounts so they could deposit, or "drop," a check into the accounts, according to the affidavit.

Williams, who is accused of depositing the checks into multiple ATMs, faces five counts of possession of a forged instrument and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

The other suspects are each charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, and Petit faces an additional charge of engaging in a pattern of criminal offenses in two or more counties.

Oklahoma County District Court issued arrest warrants for each suspect.

Full details of the alleged scam were not described in the charging documents.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Four men charged in counterfeit check scheme